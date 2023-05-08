WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 12 notes

(Baby bunny, photographed by Emily Carston at Lincoln Park)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “The Seventh Victim.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

LOW-LOW TIDE: It’ll be out to -2.8 feet at 1:30 pm.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, viewable online – info is in this week’s agenda.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: West Seattle High School plays O’Dea at 7 pm, Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd), as the Metro League tournament continues – ticket info here.

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

ALKI MEDITATION: Free twice-monthly Dharma Community meditation, 7-8:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

YOGA AND SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Sacred Growing Space (7358 35th SW), $35.

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

