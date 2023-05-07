WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue convertible VW Bug

From Karen:
My 1979 VW Bug Convertible was stolen from a secure garage in West Seattle early morning (1:45 am) today Sunday 5/7. If seen, please contact the police and me. 206-718-8484.
Update: police report # 23-124056.
Sorry that this happened. Can you please post the general location? It’s such a shame that even in a secure parking garage that cars are still getting stolen.
