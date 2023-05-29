WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Graffiti-vandalism ‘rampage’

We’ve received multiple reports of a wave of graffiti vandalism overnight on the north end of The Junction, on both residential and business buildings.. This report and the photos are from Corey; our policy is to generally not show tagging in full, so we’ve cropped the photos to show just part of the damage. Corey writes:

Some punk went on an absolute graffiti rampage and tagged nearly every building north of the Junction. He got our building too. Fortunately, the graffiti was on the glass, opposed to the brick like some of our neighbors. I cleaned the graffiti off the glass immediately since I cannot stand to look at this. I wonder if there is something we could collectively do as West Seattle residents to keep an eye out for this activity and call 911 if we see it.

Yes, police DO respond to vandalism-in-progress calls, depending on what else they’re dealing with. Even if you don’t catch it in progress, report it – and after it’s been photographed, remove it as soon as you can, as that’s considered an effective way to dissuade the vandal(s).