West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is just hours away!

We’re now less than 24 hours away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023, with ~400 sellers and sales of all sizes, all around the peninsula. Some started early, with bonus hours today, like #170:

And #141, major downsizing of a tool shop, so tons of tools (until 3 pm):

The full map – click on any sale’s list line or marker to open the bubble with its description – is here, and the printable version is here. The online map page also includes notes such as late cancellations and links to the mini-lists we’ve been publishing. Two more mini-lists are coming tonight – plants and pets – but in the short run, we just wanted to get this note out now. Official sale hours on Saturday are 9 am-3 pm; check the list for sellers who are starting early and/or ending late.