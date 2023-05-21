WEEKEND SCENE: Chamber wins first-ever Battle for West Seattle

Just last Tuesday, Claiborne Bell of Seattle Sorbets and Distinguished Foods Kitchen was at a podium accepting the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Westsider of the Year award; today, he was on the field at Steve Cox Memorial Park, as the Chamber faced the West Seattle Junction Association in a softball game dubbed “The Battle for West Seattle.” We just dropped in for a few minutes before breaking news called us away. Among other starters, Phil Tavel was on the mound for WSJA:

And from the Chamber’s winning team, Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy – West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

(We previewed both rosters here.) As previously noted, the game was a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank; we’ll be checking on how that turned out. The numbers we do know (thanks to Karla from WSFB): The Chamber won in 10 innings, 13-11.