WEEKEND PREVIEW: See the lineups for ‘Battle for West Seattle’ game raising money for local food banks. Plus, a ticket incentive!

Shown after a practice earlier this week are some of the players you’ll see at this Sunday’s “Battle for West Seattle” softball game between the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. We asked for their rosters – the grids below are what they sent. First, WSJA:

Next, the Chamber:

Proceeds from the game go to the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank (whose coverage area includes south WS). They’ll be playing at 12:05 pm Sunday (May 21st) at Mel Olson Stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd), and you can buy tickets right now online – just go here.

P.S. Shortly after publishing this, we received the Chamber’s announcement of one business’s extra boost:

Mission Cantina Seattle is MATCHING all ticket sales for the Battle for West Seattle, so get your tickets now to support the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank! Tickets are $12 — even if you can’t attend the game, you can still support our local food banks by purchasing a ticket. The fun doesn’t stop there – get a Battle for West Seattle ticket to take 10% Off Your Mission Cantina Seattle Tab! Bring your digital ticket for the Battle for West Seattle into Mission Cantina for 10% off your bill from now until June 30th.

Mission Cantina is at 2325 California SW.