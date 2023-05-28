MEMORIAL DAY: Monday’s transportation changes

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

So you’ll know before you go, here are the transportation/transit changes for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday:

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route on Sunday schedule, most other routes on Saturday schedule

WATER TAXI: West Seattle route (and its shuttles) on Sunday schedule, Vashon route out of service

METRO BUSES: Sunday schedule

SOUND TRANSIT BUSES & TRAINS: Mostly Sunday schedule – here’s the list

OTHER SERVICES: See the list in this Metro Matters post