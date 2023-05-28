West Seattle, Washington

28 Sunday

61℉

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday’s transportation changes

May 28, 2023 6:26 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

So you’ll know before you go, here are the transportation/transit changes for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday:

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route on Sunday schedule, most other routes on Saturday schedule
WATER TAXI: West Seattle route (and its shuttles) on Sunday schedule, Vashon route out of service
METRO BUSES: Sunday schedule
SOUND TRANSIT BUSES & TRAINS: Mostly Sunday schedule – here’s the list
OTHER SERVICES: See the list in this Metro Matters post

Share This

No Replies to "MEMORIAL DAY: Monday's transportation changes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.