HELPING: Know someone to match up with Westside Friends?

The Westside Friends program, offered by the Senior Center of West Seattle, has plenty of volunteers – but is looking for people they can help! Maybe you or someone you know? Here’s the announcement the SCWS asked us to share:

The Westside Friends program matches West Seattle seniors and people with disabilities (“WSF Friends”) with volunteers for companionship, help with projects, and assistance with tasks like grocery shopping.

Many of our WSF Friends and their volunteers create deep, long-term connections that are both meaningful and fun. If you decide you’d like to be matched with a volunteer, the same person will visit with you each time.

Our volunteers will meet with you in your home and do things like listening and sharing stories, taking walks, occasionally driving to errands or appointments, going with you to a movie or out to lunch, sharing a cup of coffee, planting flowers in pots, and watching sports on TV.

Westside Friends volunteers are kind and interesting people from your neighborhood. They’ve been interviewed, oriented, background-checked, and are fully vaccinated.

Interested or Have Questions? Contact ~

Michele Fawcett-Long, Senior Center of West Seattle

206-928-1730 or michelef@soundgenerations.org