ELECTION 2023: Filing Week is over. Here’s who’s in

Two more people filed today to run for Seattle City Council District 1, as King County Elections’ Filing Week concluded, and the fields for our three major no-incumbent races are finalized – unless somebody withdraws by the Monday deadline. From the KCE list, here are the lineups, linked to candidates’ websites if available:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1 – 8 candidates

Preston Anderson (Wednesday)

Lucy Barefoot (Friday)

Stephen Brown (Monday)

Maren Costa (Tuesday)

Jean Iannelli Craciun (Monday)

Mia Jacobson (Friday)

Rob Saka (Monday)

Phil Tavel (Wednesday)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DISTRICT 6 – 3 candidates

Rosie McCarter (Monday)

Gina Topp (Tuesday)

Maryanne Wood (Wednesday)

KING COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8 – 3 candidates

Sofia Aragon (Tuesday)

GoodSpaceGuy (Tuesday)

Teresa Mosqueda (Monday)

Since each of these races has three or more candidates, they’ll all be on the August 1st ballot – unless a withdrawal takes one of the races down to two. Your chances to see candidates in person include two forums coming up – we’re presenting one to which all the City Council D-1 candidates will be invited, in the evening on June 6th; the 34th District Democrats plan an afternoon double bill on June 10th, with the D-1 candidates and the County Council D-8 candidates. We’re also contacting all this week’s new entrants to find out more about them.