Delridge Playfield turf replacement closer to construction

Another major West Seattle playfield is set to get new artificial turf soon, and the Delridge Playfield project has moved a step closer to construction: It’s open for bids right now. The project includes more than just turf replacement – here’s the overview in the call for bids:

Replace outdated Synthetic Turf including: remove all infilled turf field carpet and infill materials, install new pad system across the playing field surface, replace collector line along the West side with solid collector line and root, replace non-compliant concrete pathways with accessible concrete pathways, replace all dugout gates with accessible gates, replace access staircase with concrete staircase, replace existing drinking fountain with accessible drinking fountain, install new chain-link fence and swing gate. Additive #1: Improve the Delridge Community Center hardscape entrance and ramp to Delridge Way SW. Additive #2: Improvements at the Northwest corner of the playfield to provide improved access between Delridge Playfield and 26th Ave SW. Additive #3: Improve the ramp at the Southeast corner of the playfield and park lot improvements.

Deadline for bids is May 17th. The playfield website says the project cost is projected to be more than $4 million and that construction is likely to start in July. Also set for new artificial turf this summer, Hiawatha Playfield, which went out for re-bidding earlier this spring, as we reported.