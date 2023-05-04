COUNTDOWN: 9 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 on May 13th

The 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is getting ever closer, with 400+ sales planned all around the peninsula on Saturday, May 13th, from Pigeon Point to Brace Point, Duwamish Head to Seola Beach, North Admiral to South Delridge … garage sales, carport sales, yard sales, alley sales, apartment-complex sales, business sales, benefit sales, plant sales, bake sales … The map/list, both online and printable versions, will be ready by this Saturday morning (May 6th), and we’ll announce it here on WSB as soon as it’s published; we’ll also add the link to the site menu/navigation bar when ready. Official sale hours on WSCGSD are 9 am-3 pm, but as you’ll see on the map/list, a few are starting earlier, some are ending later, some are even adding days!