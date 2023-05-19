CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Rotary celebrates scholarship winners

Congratulations to the four local students announced as the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s latest scholarship winners:

On May 9th, West Seattle Rotary awarded the 2022-23 West Seattle public high school Student of the Year (SoY) and Gambriell scholarships.

Will Fralia of West Seattle High won the $6,000 1st place SoY scholarship. He will be attending Washington State University. Drew Atkinson of Summit Atlas High won a $1,000 co-2nd place SoY scholarship. He will be attending the University of Washington. Evelyn Alfaro of Chief Sealth Int’l High won a $1,000 co-2nd place SoY scholarship (she could not attend due to an International Baccalaureate exam conflict). She will be attending the University of Washington. Each awardee was chosen by their high school to be their school’s SoY nominee from among their Student of the Month awardees. A SoY Evaluation Team of West Seattle Rotarians then made the final determination, a job made very difficult by the nominees’ extraordinary qualifications.

George Barron, a West Seattle High graduate and graduating South Seattle College student, won the $6,000 Gambriell scholarship. He will be attending Western Washington University. Ashton Sawade, a West Seattle High student, won the $1,500 2nd Place Gambriell Scholarship. He will be attending Washington State University. A Gambriell Evaluation Team of West Seattle Rotarians made the determination from among 10 applicants, once again a job made very difficult by the nominees’ extraordinary qualifications.

The SoY awards are made possible by donations to the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit operated by West Seattle Rotary volunteers. Donations can be made online (go to westseattlerotary.org) or by attending its fundraisers, such as the recent Rainbow Bingo and the May 20th Breakfast Fundraiser.

The Gambriell awards are made possible by an endowment made to the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation in memory of Vern Gambriell, which is also operated by West Seattle Rotary volunteers.