Community, comedy, reading, music, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Sunrise scene from earlier this week, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are highlights for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Thursdays.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Off The Rez truck will be visiting.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: 10 locations this month! Start arriving at your choice of location at 7 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

AEGIS LIVING’S CALIFORNIA AVENUE PROJECT: That’s the topic of a meeting organized by neighbors, with architects and Aegis expected to attend, 7 pm in the annex (corner pop-up space) at the Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon)

PIANO BAR: 7 pm, upstairs at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), music, dancing, more – details and ticket info in our calendar listing.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm online, the monthly meeting of the community council for White Center and vicinity. Our calendar listing has attendance and agenda info.

THEATER: Opening night for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW):

You ever hear people say “I saw that comedian when he was just getting started?” Coming to this show is how people get those stories. This is an audition show for our 10 other venues. These comics are vetted and have to submit tape to get a spot to wow our fantastic West Seattle crowd at the Great American Diner. The closer for this month’s show is Sam Miller. Sam is a National Headlining Comedian from Olympia. He was a runner-up in the Seattle International Comedy Competition. Tickets: $10

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!