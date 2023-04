Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip: “Transients are on the edge of Elliott Bay. Southbound, visible from Alki. Mid-to-east in channel.” Let us know if you see them!

5:57 PM: Kersti says orcas are now “milling” off 64th/Alki.

6:03 PM: Another texter sees them from 62nd/Alki and says they seem to be moving east in the bay.