7 PM: SPD and SFD are headed to a possible shooting reported in The Junction. The report came from a caller at the Junction 47 building at California/Alaska but they’re trying to confirm where the possible victim is. Updates to come.

7:03 PM: Police are still checking but so far there’s NO confirmation of any shooting, with or without a victim.

7:08 PM: Police have concluded that it was a false report by a person in crisis. The SFD response has been canceled.