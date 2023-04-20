SAFETY: West Seattle Junction Association hiring private security patrols

(WSB photo, December 24, 2022)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

It wasn’t the first time a West Seattle Junction business had been hit by crime, but the crash-and-grab attempt at Menashe and Sons Jewelers on Christmas Eve was the most jolting, in multiple ways.

That shop and others have taken individual steps toward fortification in the meantime, and the West Seattle Junction Association has been increasingly focused on security strategies in addition to what’s already in its portfolio – from parking to planters, festivals to flags. Now it’s planning a major move: Hiring private security patrols.

WSJA executive director Chris Mackay tells WSB, “We signed a contract with Praetorian to have 6 patrols a night on both foot and car to cover the entire Junction 7 nights a week from 9 pm to 5 am. We may increase these hours in response to incidents.” The patrol personnel will start as soon as next week and will not carry guns.

That’s not all Mackay says WSJA is doing: “We are addressing better lighting, creating a phone tree for businesses, creating a cheat sheet for merchant of ‘who to call,’ and directing businesses toward help with locks and gates. Everything is under way now.” Regarding lighting, “All city lights which were out have been called in through Find It Fix It.” Mackay also spoke with the Parks Department, which committed to increased lighting in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska.

She adds, “I am also taking to SPD to get more presence from Community Service Officers.” CSOs are uniformed civilian SPD personnel who currently work citywide as community liaisons and problem-solvers.

DATA: SPD crime stats are not broken out between businesses and individuals, but looking at the West Seattle Junction stats on the SPD dashboard so far this year, through the end of March, 11 robberies, 12 aggravated assaults, 43 burglaries, and 107 larceny/theft incidents were reported. Compared to the totals for all of last year, robberies are slightly up, burglaries are about the same, and both aggravated assaults and larceny/theft reports are down. Last year in turn was up from 2021 totals, especially in aggravated assaults, which went up more than 60 percent from 2021 to 2022, and larceny/thefts, which increased 25 percent between the two years.