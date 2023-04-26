Remembering John-Carl Davis, 1937-2023

Family and friends are remembering John-Carl Davis, and sharing this with the community where he taught for many years:

John-Carl Davis transitioned to eternal life on February 18, 2023 in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was born in Frontenac, Kansas on December 22, 1937 to John C. Davis and Grace Maybelle Davis (nee Stoddard). He was the middle child of three sons (Harry, Norman).

John-Carl attended school and graduated from Frontenac High School in 1955. Shortly after he began his studies at Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg, the Davis family sold their farm and moved to Washington State. John-Carl joined them and completed his degree at the University of Washington. After graduation, he set down roots in West Seattle, bought a house, and started a family.

He taught English at Chief Sealth High School and later, West Seattle High School. In 1982, he was appointed Vice-President of the Seattle Teachers Association, a position held for several years. He went on to serve as the STA President. This passion for service to his fellow educators eventually brought him to West Bend, Wisconsin in 1990, where he worked as a director for Kettle Moraine Uniserv Council and Cedar Lakes United Educators until his retirement.

In later years, he resided in West Bend’s Cedar Community, where he made cherished friends, curated Heritage House Museum, led Readers Theater, and delighted in the beauty of the woods and wildlife just outside his window.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers, and cousin Bill (Terry) Titmus, and his beloved partner of 27 years, Larry B. Christopher. He is survived by his children: Kevin A. Davis of Gig Harbor; Heather I. Davis of Seattle; Brenna M. (Haakon Latvala) Davis of Portland; Sara E. Davis of Seattle. Five grandchildren also survive: Olivia and CJ Lewis-Davis of Manitowoc, WI; Elizabeth, Victoria, and Avery Davis of Hot Springs, SD. Additional survivors include sister-in-law Mary J. Davis of Bremerton, WA, and many nieces and nephews and their children, who brought “Uncle John” so much joy. His close friends Ellen MacFarlane and K.C. Laycock, along with many other lifetime friends and wonderful neighbors, are among the survivors.

John-Carl enjoyed entertaining, collecting antiques, genealogy, volunteering at Lac Lawrann Conservancy, gardening, reading, and watching wrestling and cooking shows. Endlessly creative, he was a gourmet cook and baker, a published Haiku poet, an aspiring novelist, and an artist who painted, crafted cards, sculpted, and stitched needlework masterpieces.

He was exceedingly proud of each of his children and taught them to love, forgive, and persevere. He was witty and kind and touched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure to meet him. Now his journey is complete; he will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Lac Lawrann Conservancy or National Public Radio UWM 89.7. A Celebration of Life was held April 15. The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit schmidtfuneralhome.com.