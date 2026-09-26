WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 38 things to know!

Here’s our list of what to know as the first weekend of fall begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT is scheduled to close the West Seattle low bridge to driving starting at 7 am today, reopening by 4 am Monday.

GIVE-AND-TAKE SALE: Highland Park Elementary‘s PTA will accept donated items 8-10 am, and you can “shop” starting at 9 – everything is free, but the PTA will accept $ donations to support its work. Details in our calendar listing. (1012 SW Trenton)

SCAVENGER HUNT: Have you jumped in yet? You still have lots of time to join the first-ever West Seattle Music Scavenger Hunt (explained here).

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GET ‘HEAVILY MEDITATED’ FOR FREE: 8:45 am at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), free meditation to start your weekend!

SHOW UP, SEATTLE! Volunteering is happening all over the city today – if you’re not already signed up for something, go to Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) between 9 and noon, or Riverside Memorial Park at 10 am (here’s the announcement on that) – or show up for “tree care and skill share” at Webster Pond, 10 am.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Larger location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, makers’ creations, more! (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, dachshunds and their people meet up at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

VISIT THE LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: 10 am-4 pm, at the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW), learn about West Seattle and vicinity hisstory!

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NORTH ADMIRAL HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Today’s 11 am tour is sold out.

SOUTH PARK LIBRARY’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY: 11 am to 5 pm, a full day of celebrating 20 years since the South Park Library opened! Our calendar listing has the rundown of what’s happening and when, including performances between 1 pm and 3:30 pm. (8604 8th Ave. S., South Park)

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 pm at Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus, 6000 16th SW).

OKTOBERFEST AT THE GOOD SOCIETY: Noon-10 pm, food, beer, music, street party! (California SW & SW Lander)

POSTCARDING TO ENCOURAGE VOTING: 12:30-2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), show up and be ready to write!

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SIP ‘N’ SPIN: 1-3:30 pm session to try your hand at the pottery wheel at Rain City Clay (4208 SW 100th).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, wine bar and tasting room open on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

THE BEER JUNCTION’S MONTHLY BIKE RIDE: 2 pm, all 21+ welcome, helmet required. (4711 California SW)

PAWS AGAINST CANCER: Family- and dog-friendly benefit for nonprofit helping fight canine cancer, 2-8 pm at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW).

THUNDERDOME FEST AT AXE KICKERS: 2 pm, 14 bands plus axe-throwing. (10843 1st Ave.S., Top Hat)

ABOUT YOUR CHAKRAS: Use the five senses to become aware! 2-5 pm at Inner Alcheny Studio & Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: Free short, specific sessions at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm, first come, first served.

TRANS ART MARKET: 3-7 pm, celebrating 16 transgender artists at Mr.B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Hear Kenny Chesney‘s new music, 4 pm at Easy Street Records, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

PHOTOGRAPH THE FULL MOONRISE: 4:30 pm, hosted photowalk on Alki – register (link is in our calendar listing) to get the meetup location.

OKTOBERFEST WITH THE EAGLES: Music starts at 5 pm – activities (free) and dinner, all ages, membership not required, details in our calendar listing. (4426 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Phil and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

EARLYWEEN: Striptease and all sorts of wildness at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, info and ticket link in our calendar listing.

‘THE CHINESE LADY’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second Saturday night performance of the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – ticket link and info in our calendar listing.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: “Hey Baby,” spotlighting new drag performers, hosted by Kimme Kash, 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Kingblind & Teenage Rampage. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk and hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm, add your voice to Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke begins at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event/class/show/etc. that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!