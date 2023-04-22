HAPPENING NOW: Drug Take-Back Day dropoffs, no waiting

We stopped by the Southwest Precinct after the first hour of today’s Drug Take-Back Day dropoffs – one box was filled and a second well on the way. Left to right above are Betsy Cruz from the DEA, SPD Officer Taylor Vergara, and Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner. All you have to do is walk into the meeting room right off the precinct’s public parking lot (2300 SW Webster, just west of Delridge) and drop your unwanted, no-longer-needed, and/or expired medication. They have some swag too, while supplies last. As featured in our calendar and preview list, this continues until 2 pm.