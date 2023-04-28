From tidepooling to tunes, 10 ways to spend your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

For the rest of your Friday, you can expect clear skies, warmth, and these highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ALKI KAYAK TOURS: The season truly begins today, and you’re invited to visit AKT at 1660 Harbor SW for tours, classes, and rentals all weekend. Today’s hours are 10 am to dusk.

LAUREN’S JEWELRY ANNIVERSARY SALE: Everything at Lauren’s Jewelry (in Westwood Village; WSB sponsor) is on sale, 10 percent to 50 percent off, final weekend! Open today from 10 am to 6 pm.

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: In the mood to get going on (or continue) spring planting? Second Friday this season that you can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

AT HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: “Abstract Nature” art and music, 4-6 pm, as explained in our calendar listing. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

TIDEPOOLING MEETUP: 5-7 pm – free, all ages, explore Constellation Park (61st/Beach Drive) as part of the Seattle Tacoma City Nature Challenge.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Originals and covers with Levi Said at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7=9 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: Mountain Holler, Smoky Topaz, Fairground, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!