FOLLOWUP: Board convened to take ‘social housing’ from ballot to buildings

Seattle Initiative 135 was approved by voters in February. Then in March, the Seattle Renters Commission sent out a call for people to help turn the measure’s vision of “social housing” into reality. Now the Seattle Social Housing Developer board’s been appointed, and its members gathered today for the first time in an introductory visit with a City Council committee (video above). You can read about them here. The board has 13 members, appointed by organizations and officials as stipulated in I-135:

Seven board members appointed by the Seattle Renters’ Commission

One board member appointed by the Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council

One board member appointed by El Centro De La Raza

One board member appointed by the Green New Deal Oversight Board

One board member appointed by the mayor

Two board members appointed by the Seattle City Council

Though most of the bios don’t mention where the appointees live, this document shows that four of the 13 live in City Council District 1 (which now includes West Seattle, South Park, Georgetown, and part of south downtown) – Ebo Barton, Kaileah Baldwin, Devyn Forschmiedt, and Brian Ramirez. As recapped during this morning’s council-committee meeting, the Social Housing Developer’s startup costs are to be city funded, but where it’s going to get money to start building housing – publicly owned rental housing for multiple income levels – is an open question. The date has not yet been set for the board’s first official meeting, but it has to happen before the end of May.