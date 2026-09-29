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Yes, that was an earthquake

September 29, 2026 2:23 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Earthquake | West Seattle news

We didn’t feel it but you might have – a reader tipped us to what was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake located 11 miles south/southwest of Bremerton, at 2:05 pm. See the map here.

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6 Replies to "Yes, that was an earthquake"

  • Blbl September 29, 2026 (2:27 pm)
    Reply

    I did! Sitting in the cell phone lot at SeaTac, my car shook like someone bumped into it. 

  • M September 29, 2026 (2:31 pm)
    Reply

    We felt it on Alki, that was a crazy jolt!!the entire building shook. We are on the second floor.

  • webcami September 29, 2026 (2:38 pm)
    Reply

    It was one shake at Alki, but it got my attention.

  • TAB September 29, 2026 (2:40 pm)
    Reply

    Near 35th and Avalon and didn’t feel a thing

  • Michael Taylor-Judd September 29, 2026 (2:51 pm)
    Reply

    City Council paused their budget deliberations in Chambers, as we felt the seismic wave roll through City Hall.

  • Bonnie September 29, 2026 (2:56 pm)
    Reply

    I felt it but I thought it was the wind. My cat was acting crazy.

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