Yes, that was an earthquake

We didn’t feel it but you might have – a reader tipped us to what was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake located 11 miles south/southwest of Bremerton, at 2:05 pm. See the map here.
West Seattle, Washington
29 Tuesday
We didn’t feel it but you might have – a reader tipped us to what was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake located 11 miles south/southwest of Bremerton, at 2:05 pm. See the map here.
I did! Sitting in the cell phone lot at SeaTac, my car shook like someone bumped into it.
We felt it on Alki, that was a crazy jolt!!the entire building shook. We are on the second floor.
Near 35th and Avalon and didn’t feel a thing
City Council paused their budget deliberations in Chambers, as we felt the seismic wave roll through City Hall.
I felt it but I thought it was the wind. My cat was acting crazy.
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