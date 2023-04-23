COUNTDOWN: See the map for West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, less than 2 weeks away

The second-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is less than two weeks away, happening Saturday, May 6th. On that day, 93 artists are showing and selling their work at 25 locations around the peninsula, from North Admiral to North Delridge to Arbor Heights, at sites from studios and businesses to yards and other outdoor spaces. Here’s a printable version of the map/list; the interactive online version is here – you can click on locations to preview the featured artists’ work. Art Hop & Shop stops will be open 10 am-5 pm that day.