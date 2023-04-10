COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: Registration update, after first week

One week ago, we opened registration for the 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 13 (with some sales choosing to start earlier and/or end later). More than 140 sales are now signed up to be on the map/list, which will be available one week in advance. Registration will remain open until 11 pm Thursday, April 27th, and after that, the list will be locked down for mapmaking – so you still have two and a half weeks to decide if you want to have a sale. So far we haven’t heard from anyone planning a site with individual spaces for sellers who either don’t have much to sell or don’t have a place to do it, so if you’re thinking about that, please let us know as soon as you can, as we’re continuing to get inquiries. Meantime, you can register for your spot on the map/list by going here! Registering will bring a confirmation note from us as well as a PayPal receipt; if you don’t get one or both, please check your spam folder, and if you don’t find it, or have another problem/question, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com. WSCGSD is the one event we coordinate every year, after taking it over starting in its fourth year, 2008.