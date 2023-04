Three weeks after Luna Park Café reopened following six months of repairs and maintenance, it’s in Phase 2 – owner John Bennett reports, “We are now open 7 days a week for breakfast and lunch. 8 am -3 pm. When the weather gets better we will open our outdoor patio. We are working on a plan to be open for dinner soon. Stay tuned.” Shortly after reopening, the restaurant at 2918 SW Avalon Way celebrated its 34th anniversary.