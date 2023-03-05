WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 notes!

Here are highlights of what’s scheduled today – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Above is a photo from Troop 41843, which reports “a surprise visit from Western Washington Girl Scouts CEO Andrea Anderson Friday night to kick off the first night of Girl Scout Cookie Booths! What a great surprise! Thank you for coming out Andrea AND for your purchase!” Troop 41843 is one of the troops selling again today – their times/places are added to our spotlight calendar listing – and you can look up all the “cookie booths” by zip code by going here.

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update these – see today’s lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers late-winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: Late winter edition! Shop artists and makers at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), 11 am-4 pm. See a vendor list in our calendar listing.

MACKLEMORE VISITS EASY STREET: 3-5 pm meet-and-greet for buyers of his new album – sold out, so we’re just mentioning it in case you wonder what the crowd’s all about.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), with Judy Kaplan and Steven Cristol. Help them support WSFB!

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

