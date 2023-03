Car thieves continue targeting Hyundais. (If you own one, see the latest SW Precinct crime-prevention bulletin.) Just in, from Lauren:

My car was stolen at some point between 8:00 PM last night and 11:00 AM today from the alley behind 9215 35th Ave SW. Cross street is SW Barton. 2018 Hyundai Elantra – Black

License Plate: BGA1023

SPD incident # 23-064300.