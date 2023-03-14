TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 14th.

WEATHER & TIME

The forecast for today: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High around 50. Sunrise 7:24 am, sunset 7:13 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular schedule. (Meet two crew members in this feature on the Water Taxi website.)

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations remain possible, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. Saturday brings the service change – here are the West Seattle plans, including Route 120 becoming RapidRide H Line.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule, with added runs as of this week; check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west (unless SDOT turns the camera):

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.