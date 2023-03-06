THURSDAY: Words, Writers, Southwest Stories presents ‘Step, Step, Jump’ author Annabel Quintero

If you’re tired of online presentations, this month’s Words, Writers, Southwest Stories event has an in-person option. Here’s how to see it this Thursday:

Southwest Seattle Historical Society Presents Words, Writers, Southwest Stories: STEP, STEP, JUMP: Transforming Trauma to Triumph from the 46th Floor

Thursday, March 9, 2023 6 pm

Zoom and In Person

Annabel Quintero’s book “STEP, STEP, JUMP: Transforming Trauma to Triumph from the 46th Floor” is an in-depth, first-person account of escaping the 46th floor of the Tower One of the World Trade Center on 9/11, but it is not only a story of that day.

This book is a fascinating examination of the American-Immigrant experience, a study of spirituality in a secular world, a look at divine intervention, and an exploration of empathy against the backdrop of the financial and societal forces that shape the globe. A rich source of inspiration for others who want to drive radical positive change in their own lives.

Quintero, a West Seattle author and resident, is a Speaking coach, DEI strategist, and is a Husky who holds a Master’s in Education Policy & Organizational Leadership. She is inviting the community to in-depth discussion – read the book or listen now to the audiobook beforehand.

The presentation will be via Zoom and in person at the Log House Museum (3003 61stAve SW in West Seattle).

Thursday, March 9 2023 at 6 pm

Space is limited at the museum, requiring an advance reservation.

Register online at loghousemuseum.org