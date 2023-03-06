SUMMER: Alki Art Fair returning! Applications open now for artists, volunteers, assistant director

(2017 Alki Art Fair from above, photographed by Long Bach Nguyen)

Another major West Seattle summer event has announced the dates for this year – and is accepting applications now for participants, volunteers, and an assistant director. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

The Alki Art Fair has been set for July 21 – 23rd this summer. Applications are currently open so make sure to apply before the end of the month!

As with all big events, planning has to start months in advance, so the Alki Art Fair is sending out the call for help now!

Alki Art Fair brings people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds together to celebrate local art and music on beautiful Alki Beach. Our goal is to promote art appreciation by creating opportunities for community involvement and cultural diversity through the arts.

Seeking Volunteers, Board Members and an Assistant Director

As spring is here and planning has begun, we are looking for volunteers to join the Board; a new president, and fundraising specialists as well as volunteers to help with planning the music and the kids area for the fair.

If you would like to get involved with the planning of the fair please email info@alkiartfair.org or visit alkiartfair.org/volunteer and fill out the volunteer contact form.

Alki Art Fair is also hiring a stipend volunteer position – Assistant Director.

For more information on the Assistant Director position, please contact Giovannina Souers at president@alkiartfair.org