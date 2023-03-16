SATURDAY: Northwest Symphony Orchestra in concert in West Seattle

Taking a moment to look ahead to the weekend – if you could use some soul-soothing music, this just might be it. The award-winning Northwest Symphony Orchestra is sponsoring WSB right now to be sure you know about Saturday’s concert:

Northwest Symphony Orchestra presents “Music for the Soul” The Northwest Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of “Music for the Soul” at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle on Saturday, March 18, at 8 pm. This concert features Mozart’s Symphony #41, with its incredible finale, Where Springs Not Fail by local composer Hanna Benn (a piece based on the poignant poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins), J.S. Bach’s exuberant Orchestral Suite #3 (that includes the famous Air on the G String) and a cello concerto by Vivaldi featuring Carlsen Cello Foundation recipient Carson Ling-Efird. For more information, go here; for tickets, go here.

The concert venue is at 42nd SW and SW Genesee on the north edge of The Junction.