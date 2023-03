9:27 AM: Would-be whale-watchers, here’s your next chance. Kersti Muul just texted with word that orcas are in the area again, passing West Point, southbound, headed into Elliott Bay. (Update: She says likely the same transient orcas that have been seen in recent days.) Let us know if you see them!

10:03 AM: Kersti says the whales are in the bay.