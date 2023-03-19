West Seattle, Washington

On eve of cleanup, 3-vehicle fire at encampment by 1st Avenue South Bridge

March 19, 2023 8:57 pm
As we reported last week, the city plans to start a cleanup tomorrow at the sprawling encampment on the West Seattle side of the 1st Avenue Bridge. This past hour, SFD responded to what’s been described as a 3-vehicle fire there – two cars and one RV. No report of injuries. Police are investigating. How many people remain at the encampment is unclear; state and regional homelessness-response spokespersons told us last week that 30 people have been placed in shelter/housing.

