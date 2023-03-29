Get reacquainted with the West Seattle Tool Library on Fix-It Wednesdays

Among the events on today’s WSB preview list – the weekly Fix-It Workshop at the West Seattle Tool Library. If you haven’t been to the tool library lately – or ever – this nonprofit would like to (re)introduce itself to you:

Do you have tools, small appliances, home electronics that are in need of repair? Get help from the knowledgeable tool librarians at the West Seattle Tool Library every Wednesday from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. Use the tools and facilities of the shop and pick the librarians’ brains to get your damaged equipment back to work. Availability is first-come-first-served. The weekly Fix-It-Wednesday workshop is provided free of charge, though donations are appreciated!

What is a tool library?

A tool library is a type of Library of Things where you can find the tools you need for projects around your home and in your community. Tool libraries have a variety of power tools, hand tools, seasonal equipment, and more. The WSTL has over 3,000 tools! Tool libraries help to support the maker movement, sustainability, and community involvement.

What else does the West Seattle Tool Library offer?

The WSTL has librarians to help you select the right tool for the job, an on-site workshop for those projects that don’t fit in your space, and a laser engraver for cutting and engraving wood, cardboard, most plastics, leather, fabric and more!

The West Seattle Tool Library depends on donations from community members to provide this amazing resource. Check out the West Seattle Tool Library online or swing by for a visit and some inspiration.

Location:

West Seattle Tool Library

in Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way SW

Learn more:

info@wstools.org

wstools.org