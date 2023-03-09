BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Update on Five Guys at Westwood Village

The recent reopening of the remodeled Westwood Village McDonald’s has brought another round of questions about the status of the planned Five Guys burger joint next door. We first reported last May that they were on the way to the former Payless Shoe Source space on the shopping center’s south side. The first visible sign of the plan was door/window wrap in November. The company still isn’t commenting, and four more months have passed with no sign of activity. That might change soon – checking city files, we discovered the building permit was just approved this week, seven months after the application went in. Speaking of applications, the franchisee has a listing posted looking for managers to work in Tukwila and then “after four months” in West Seattle, so there’s another hint at their timetable. The chain already has 15 locations around the four-county metro area.