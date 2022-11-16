BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: If you were wondering about Five Guys …

The question’s come up in comment discussions about other on-the-way restaurants — is Five Guys still coming to Westwood Village? It’s been five and a half months since we first reported the burger chain had appeared on the shopping center’s site plan. Since then, as we’ve replied in those comment discussions and email, the plan to convert the former Payless Shoe Source space has been proceeding through the building-permit system. And now for the first time, there’s a visible sign that Five Guys is indeed on the way – what you see above is what we noticed while driving through Westwood Village this afternoon. The company has yet to respond to inquiries about the timeline, so we don’t know how soon. The chain already has more than a dozen locations around the central Puget Sound area; closest one is in Ballard.