Several people have asked about that RV that’s partly atop the curb along the northbound lane of California SW near SW Othello on Gatewood Hill. According to what officers told dispatch a short time ago after someone called in to report it, the RV was involved in a collision earlier this morning. @SDOTTraffic mentioned it briefly at 5:41 am. No injuries, as SFD was not dispatched; no other details available.