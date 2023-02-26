WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow arrives

(Newest image from ‘live’ SDOT camera)

1:04 AM: After rain and wind, we’re noting that the weather has transitioned to snow. Definitely the wet snow the National Weather Service had predicted, though, because it’s audible. The temperature has dropped steeply, too – 39 two hours ago at Boeing Field, 32 now.

1:22 AM: City crews are out – we’ve heard one of the trucks rattling past the nearest two-arterial corner.

–Here’s the map you can check to see what’s been plowed/treated.

–Here’s the map with citywide traffic cams.