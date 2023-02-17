West Seattle Timebank, Kenyon Hall open mic, bird-watching, more for your Friday

(Viburnum at Jack Block Park, photo by Ann Anderson, who says it’s a “natural food source for wintering Anna’s Hummingbirds and certain pollinators”)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday!

BEVERAGE FUNDRAISER: All day at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), mention the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA and part of your beverage purchase will be donated. Open until 5 pm.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: The Presidents Day Weekend Sale is on at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) – get gear and apparel for snow sports, with lots of time left in this year’s season – some items up to 40 percent off! Open until 7 pm. (3602 SW Alaska)

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Seattle Colleges‘ annual event is on Capitol Hill this year but you can attend online – our calendar listing explains how.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT: First of two free Seattle Parks drop-in events – Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), 3-4:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains where to meet up,

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts is at The Nook (2206 California SW) tonight, 5-10 pm.

SINGER-SONGWRITER OPEN MIC: Second month of the new monthly open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). Signups start at 6, music at 6:30, free, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Online meeting with a guest speaker talking about “mystery shopping,” 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP for attendance link.

BASKETBALL: Both West Seattle High School teams have must-win district-tournament games tonight at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE) – the boys vs. Liberty at 6:30 pm, the girls vs. Holy Names at 8 pm.

LIVE AT C & P: Dublin Abbey at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) with folk-rock, 7-9 pm. No cover!

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: Third week at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its final week tonight, 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm live music, with The Mrs. Bill Larsons, Student Nurse, Charlie Churchill and the Heathens. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!