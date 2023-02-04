WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes!

(Recent sunset scene photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

February’s first weekend is here. If you’re wondering what’s happening around West Seattle today/tonight, here’s what we have on the schedule:

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

PRE-VALENTINE’S POP-UP: 10 am-1 pm, get in the Valentine’s mood early with art, vendors, treats, and beverages in the new Launchpad coworking space next door to Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here – and don’t miss the Lantern Festival tomorrow. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Starting at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explaineed here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history is noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, the doors are open to the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Check out the wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: You can visit the tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus 1-6 pm today.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: New play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm: “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, “An Endless Shift” is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives. Solo performance by Gloria Alcalá. Get your ticket(s) here.

AT THE SKYLARK: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show, indie rock at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with Toy Bastard, Fishing Trip, Carter C.

If you have something for our calendar – event, class, game, music, theater, comedy, outdoor activity, fundraiser, or … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!