SUMMER CAMP: Many ways to get creative this year with Mode!

Here in the heart of winter, we have two more reasons to think ahead to summer! Just announced:

Mode Music Studios and Mode Music and Performing Arts (MMPA) are offering a wide variety of day camps this summer!

Mode Music Studios is accepting sign-ups now for our Summer Rock Bands! Students of any experience level between the ages of 6-12 (additional options for ages 13+ available upon request) have the chance to create, rehearse and perform in a student band — all in one week! Make them a full day by signing up for an afternoon camp at our neighboring nonprofit, mentioned below. For more information, visit modemusicstudios.com/camps

MMPA is offering 17 weeks of half- and full-day camps in July and August! All of MMPA’s camps and classes are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis with full scholarships available. Camps range from Star Wars Play Creation to All About Instruments to Musical Theatre Revue and are available for campers going into grades K-6. For more information, visit modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps