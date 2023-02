Spring sports are approaching and West Seattle High School is looking for softball coaches. Athletic Director Corey Sorenson asked us to publish the announcement:

West Seattle High School is looking for qualified applicants interested in being a Head Coach or Assistant Coach for Girls Fastpitch Softball this year. Applicants are encouraged to apply in the link provided and contact Mr. Sorenson at cjsorenson@seattleschools.org. (Application Link – Head Coach or Assistant Coach)