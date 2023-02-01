Remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva, 1949-2023

Family and friends are remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva and sharing this with the community:

Jane Kennedy Leyva passed away January 31, 2023, with her daughters Lisann and Jen present in loving support.

Jane was a pioneer for Title IX sports. She played softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was accepted into college at the University of Washington for her grades and athletics with plans to major in physical education back in 1968. Instead she became a role model to her daughters showing them what women can do. She became a much-loved coach and foster mom to young people throughout the WS community. Her house was always loud and crazy, and full of laughter and love.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Jen, Lisann, and Megan, her son-in law Len (Jen), her grandchildren Quentin (Meg) and Lexi (Lisann), and all the extended Kennedy clan. A celebration of life is planned for March 2023.