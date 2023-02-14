ELECTION 2023: Rob Saka officially announces Seattle City Council District 1 campaign

Rob Saka is the latest candidate to announce a campaign for the Seattle City Council District 1 seat that Lisa Herbold is leaving at the end of the year. Saka’s announcement describes him as an “attorney, community advocate, and father” as well as a U.S. Air Force veteran who is “the son of a Nigerian immigrant and former warehouse worker (who) overcame abject poverty, a traumatic and unstable home life cycling through the foster care system.” (His website includes a detailed biography.) He is quoted as saying he’s “running to serve the people of District 1 with their best interests in mind first (and) to work on real solutions to issues like public safety and homelessness, rather than play politics.” In the past five years Saka has served on advisory groups including King County’s Charter Commission and Districting Committee and the City of Seattle Police Chief Search Committee. He is a West Seattle resident and the third candidate to send an official campaign announcement, after Maren Costa and Preston Anderson last month. We’ll be starting candidate interviews shortly so you can get to know them better. Also, Saka says he’s planning “an informal candidate meet-and-greet at the West Seattle Farmers Market on Sunday, February 19th from 10 am-1 pm.” Formal filing week is May 15-19, so the field of candidates won’t be finalized until then; the primary election is August 1st.