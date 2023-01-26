ELECTION 2023: Maren Costa officially announces Seattle City Council District 1 campaign

A second candidate has officially announced a campaign for the Seattle City Council District 1 seat that Lisa Herbold is leaving after two terms. Maren Costa is a West Seattle resident whose announcement describes her as having been “illegally fired in 2020 for organizing Amazon workers” after organizing Amazon Employees for Climate Justice in 2019 and expanding its mission in 2020 “to include better working conditions for warehouse workers during the pandemic.” As reported nationally, a National Labor Relations Board lawsuit was filed against Amazon; it was settled out of court. As for why she’s running for City Council, Costa’s announcement quotes her as saying, “Everyone in our community deserves a livable wage, safe working conditions, and affordable housing. And we need Council members who understand that ‘feeling safe’ means different things to seniors, or to families, or to those of us who are LGBTQ+, or to the unhoused, or to people of color. And it is critical that at this moment, we look for solutions that also help us respond to the climate crisis.” Costa also says she recently “worked at Microsoft as a principal user experience designer leading the shopping team” and is an adviser “for three climate startups: Power Bloom Solar, Carbon Zero, and Impact Karma.” You can read Costa’s full announcement here. Her announcement comes six days after the first one in the race; Preston Anderson announced his campaign last week. Formal filing week is May 15-19, so the field of candidates won’t be finalized until then; the primary election is August 1st.