CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Delridge hit-run murder case ends with plea bargain

(WSB photo, August 24, 2020)

Two and a half years after the Delridge hit-run death of 34-year-old Derrick Lacomb, his accused killer has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. 40-year-old Steven J. Abrahamson was originally charged with second-degree murder for hitting and killing Lacomb in the 6500 block of 25th SW, near Longfellow Creek, on August 24, 2020. Prosecutors said the two knew each other and that Abrahamson hit Lacomb with his Crown Victoria after some kind of argument. Abrahamson’s car was found in Highland Park three days after Lacomb was killed; Abrahamson wasn’t arrested until November 2020, more than a month after he was charged, and has been in jail ever since. We’ve been checking on the case periodically and just discovered tonight that Abrahamson was in court last Thursday, pleading guilty to reduced charges of first-degree manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 9 1/2 years, which is the top of the “standard range,” when Abrahamson is sentenced by Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps on March 31st.