COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until recycle/reuse event in West Seattle. Here’s how to get ready

(WSB photo, 2021 recycle/reuse event)

With three weeks to go until this (almost) spring’s recycle/reuse event in West Seattle, we have more info on what will and will not be accepted, so you can plan ahead. First, a reminder of the event basics: 9 am-noon Saturday, March 18th, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – or until trucks are full. Here’s the list of what will/won’t be accepted:

Accepted items:

Foam blocks

Household batteries (no damaged batteries)

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)

Small, empty propane camping canisters

Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

Small appliances (non-freon)

Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)

Household textiles – clothing & curtains Items not accepted:

Commercial loads

Furniture or household goods

Garbage

Yard waste

Household recycling (items that go in your cart/dumpster)

Hazardous waste

Automotive waste

Construction waste

Non-recyclable or reusable items

Car seats

Mattresses

Organizers include the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Seattle Public Utilities, and Waste Management, Friendly Earth, Northwest Center, Seadrunar, and Styro Recycle.