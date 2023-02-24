COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until recycle/reuse event in West Seattle. Here’s how to get ready

(WSB photo, 2021 recycle/reuse event)
With three weeks to go until this (almost) spring’s recycle/reuse event in West Seattle, we have more info on what will and will not be accepted, so you can plan ahead. First, a reminder of the event basics: 9 am-noon Saturday, March 18th, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – or until trucks are full. Here’s the list of what will/won’t be accepted:
Accepted items:
Foam blocks
Household batteries (no damaged batteries)
Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)
Small, empty propane camping canisters
Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)
Small appliances (non-freon)
Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)
Household textiles – clothing & curtains
Items not accepted:
Commercial loads
Furniture or household goods
Garbage
Yard waste
Household recycling (items that go in your cart/dumpster)
Hazardous waste
Automotive waste
Construction waste
Non-recyclable or reusable items
Car seats
Mattresses
Organizers include the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Seattle Public Utilities, and Waste Management, Friendly Earth, Northwest Center, Seadrunar, and Styro Recycle.
