3 reasons to love the pre-Valentine’s Day West Seattle Art Walk

That’s the winter venue list for the West Seattle Art Walk, including places you’ll find artist receptions, art displays, and/or food/beverage specials – and tomorrow (Thursday, February 9th) is your next chance to visit them. It’s the pre-Valentine edition of the second-Thursday WSAW, and here are three reasons to fall in love with it:

HEART BINGO: Reason #1 – you can enhance your Art Walk exploration by playing this free game, as explained on the Art Walk website:

The rules are simple: head on down to your favorite participating Art Walk business, and ask for a bingo card on February 9th. Then, visit businesses throughout the walk to find stickers matching your bingo board. Any WS Art Walk guest that collects 5 or more stickers can submit their bingo card to any of the businesses on the back of the bingo card. All cards collected will be entered into a drawing for a specially curated Valentine’s Day Basket, with lovely items contributed by our art-walk local businesses.

NEW ARTIST: Reason #2 – at least one first-time participant will be displaying work tomorrow night! She’s new to the Art Walk as a participating artist, but not new to the Art Walk itself, as one of its founders when she was a Junction entrepreneur and then (now former) executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association: Lora Radford. Her announcement for 5-8 pm tomorrow:

Join Lora Radford of Extra Glorious for her very first art show during the February 9 West Seattle Art Walk. She will have a curated selection of hand-cast concrete bowls, the popular crow cast, candle orbs, and refill candle kits. Each item will be wrapped and lovingly placed in a gift box. If you’re looking for Galentine or Valentine gifts – come to Jet City Labs on California Ave to see Glorious. Jet City is located at 4547 California Ave (former Lika Love). She can’t wait to show you what she’s been creating.

ART & MUSIC: West Seattle Realty (new HQ at 2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting an artist and musician. Painter, fashion designer, artist/creator Lennon Wiltbank and musician Harrison B will be there 5-9 pm. WSR is offering refreshments, too. This is more than just a show, WSR’s Kevin Broveleit explains: “She’s building an immersive experience and will be encouraging people to wear her art, take part in a photo shoot and surround themselves with positive energy!” See the full flyer here.

Preview more of tomorrow’s venues and artists on the West Seattle Art Walk website!