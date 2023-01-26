WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: From Australia to Kenyon Hall

Historic Kenyon Hall is hosting the duo Great Aunt all the way from Down Under this Saturday and thought them worth a special shoutout:
Kenyon Hall proudly presents
GREAT AUNT (from Melbourne, Australia)
January 28th, 2023
DOORS @ 7:00 PM
SHOWTIME @ 7:30 PM
“Raw and austere, simple and bold; full of stomping feet and clapping hands, chants and harmonies, whispered words and soulful lament – that’s the music of Great Aunt. Listen, and you’ll hear tales of joy and grief, whiskey and wine, gratitude and purpose-seeking.”
Great Aunt sets out on a US tour starting in Portland with Hall favorite Mary Flower, and lending their talents to our stage before heading East.
TICKETS: $15 General, $10 Seniors (ages 55+) and Students (ages 18 & under)*
TO RESERVE TICKETS: Go here
Haven’t been to Kenyon Hall? It’s at 7904 35th SW.
| 0 COMMENTS