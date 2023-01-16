WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What to know on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day – here’s info for this holiday:
TRANSPORTATION
*One last reminder – the low bridge has been back open to all users since Friday afternoon
*Metro: Regular weekday schedule
*No Water Taxi today
*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on usual 2-boat schedule
*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking
*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here
OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES
*Schools closed
*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express
*Banking holiday
*Libraries are closed
*Most Seattle Parks facilities closed
WEATHER
*Partly sunny today, chance of pm rain, high in the upper 40s.
HAPPENING TONIGHT
*See the event list on our West Seattle Event Calendar.
