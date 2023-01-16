WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What to know on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day – here’s info for this holiday:

TRANSPORTATION

*One last reminder – the low bridge has been back open to all users since Friday afternoon

*Metro: Regular weekday schedule

*No Water Taxi today

*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on usual 2-boat schedule

*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking

*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here

OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES

*Schools closed

*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express

*Banking holiday

*Libraries are closed

*Most Seattle Parks facilities closed

WEATHER

*Partly sunny today, chance of pm rain, high in the upper 40s.

HAPPENING TONIGHT

*See the event list on our West Seattle Event Calendar.

Got news? Text us at 206-293-6302,or email westseattleblog@gmail.com if non-urgent – thank you!